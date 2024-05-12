WUM Organizes Colloquial On Post Covid Challenges, Opportunities
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Women University Multan (WUM) English department organized one day international colloquium titled "Post-Covid Challenges & Opportunities" aiming at reflecting on how Covid has affected higher education and what key challenges academicians, students and institutions had to face during Covid and post Covid era as well.
The event titled "Teaching and English Language Literary Studies in 21st Century."
Addressing the event, WUM VC Dr Kalsoom Paracha, said that the steps taken by the government to meet the challenges during and post COVID are commendable.
During the pandemic situation the Women University Multan played its lead role and arranged online classes and examinations to facilitate the students.
Despite having limited resources the university played a commendable role especially IT professionals guided the students and teachers to shift to online education, she informed.
Due to their tireless efforts the WUM was ranked on top among other women universities for providing quality Learning Management System to students.
Dr. Zia said that the pandemic has helped us to realize that even with minimum resources we kept our educational institutions functional which in itself is a big achievement.
Conventional teachers also learnt that digitnalization is important. They also learned to integrate technology into teaching.
Other panalist includes Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Dr. Naveed Chaudhry, Dr. Asif, Dr. Asim , Dr Adnan, Dr. Tayyab, Dr Fouiza , Dr. Ahsan, Dr. Shabbir, Dr. Ayesha, Dr. Mansoor, Dr Abrar, Dr. Mazhar ,Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Dr. Safeer and other eminent academic experts.
The participants exchanged different practices and solutions, explored and discussed existing challenges in transition and post-Covid-19 scenario to frame acceptable policies to impart knowledge and skills to students and outcome-based assessment in both cognitive and psycho motive domains based on set principles to adopt and live in a virtual world.
Chairperson, Department of English Dr Mamoona Khan, highlighted the significance of formation of LitCon society.
She said that promoting knowledge of languages, literature, learning about new ideas and modern trends was the pressing need of the hour. Dr. Mamoona Khan concluded the session and thanked the literary figures and scholars for their valuable knowledge.
