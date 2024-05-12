Open Menu

Minister Health Directs Immediate Measures In Response To Rising Temperatures

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) In response to the recent surge in temperatures in the province, the Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Sunday issued directives to the health department to take immediate actions.

The provincial minister has instructed the health department to establish cool spaces in hospitals to prevent heatstroke, set up heatstroke treatment units in all hospitals of the province, and ensure the immediate establishment of heatstroke treatment units in hospitals above the Category D level.

The Health Minister has taken steps to ensure the availability of ORS and other essential medicines in all hospitals for immediate access.

He has directed all District Health Officers (DHOs) to appoint focal persons for heatwave preparedness at the district level, in coordination with all Deputy Commissioners (DCs).

Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah has emphasised the importance of conducting awareness campaigns on heatstroke at the district level, urging the health department officials to take necessary measures.

Moreover, he has instructed to ensure the availability of chilled water for patients in hospital wards and waiting areas. Adequate provision of shaded waiting areas for attendants in hospitals has also been mandated.

The Health Minister has underscored the importance of ensuring ample availability of ice packs in heatstroke treatment units and ensuring the presence of medical staff.

In light of Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah's directives, the Health Department has issued advisories for the prevention and treatment of potential heatwaves in the province. Citizens have been advised to consume homemade drinks and ORS to prevent heatstroke.

APP/ash/

