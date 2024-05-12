Hawala, Hundi Accused Arrested, Rs7.49 Millions Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The FIA Kohat Zone conducted a major operation by arresting two alleged accused involved in illegal Currency business - Hawala and Hundi and recovered Rs. 7.49 million from them.
Giving details about the operation conducted by FIA Kohat Zone officials, the spokesman said that they have recovered Rs7.
49 million from the pick-up in the raid operation. He said that the amount exported was derived from the business of the Hawala and hundi.
He said that the alleged accused identified as Syed Amin and Shams al-Qamar were detained in the raid. The accused has been arrested and an investigation has started, he added.
APP/ijz/1530
