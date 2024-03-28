Open Menu

Commissioner Presides Meeting Regarding 21th Ramazan Of Larkana Region

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Larkana region Ghulam Mustafa Phull has urged the SSPs' of the city range to ensure the safety of the processions and gatherings on the occasion of the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (peace be upon him) on the 21st of Ramazan.

Make full arrangements so that no untoward incident of any kind occurs.

He said that we should take care of each other because islam is a religion of peace, brotherhood and love.

He expressed these views while presiding over the regional Coordination Conference Committee in the committee room on Thursday.

He further said that the Loudspeaker Act should be strictly implemented and time should be taken care off.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioners and SPPs' Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot and Shikarpure, Rangers, health department officials, municipal commissioner, while Deputy Commissioners and SSP Jacobabad and Kamdhkot Kashmore participated on video link.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the division briefed the Commissioner about the arrangements made in their respective districts.

The commissioner directed the municipal officials to ensure cleanliness arrangements in the city and rural areas including the meeting routes, meeting places and Imam bargah of various places and also to make the lighting system more efficient and effective.

He said that control rooms should be established and peace committees should be activated.

He also directed the officials of SEPCO to lift the hanging electric wires in the city and avoid load shedding during the processions and directed the officials of Sui Gas to stop the leakage of gas to prevent any untoward incident.

He instructed the officials of the health department to ensure the attendance of doctors and other staff, as well as to ensure the availability of medicines and ambulances.

He further said that in this regard the control room should also be made active and co-ordination meetings should be held at the district and taluka levels.

All the concerned officials and departments participated in the meeting and assured their full cooperation.

