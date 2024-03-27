Commissioner Redresses Public Complaints
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has started hearing and redressing public complaints on daily basis.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, she said she had directed staff of her office to facilitate people who wanted to approach her office for getting their complaints against various government departments.
She also directed the commissioner and assistant commissioners to manage their office hours for hearing public complaints and resolving the same on daily basis.
On Wednesday, she also heard public complaints and issued on-spot orders for redressing them.
The masses could contact her office without any hesitation and their complaints would be redressed purely on merit basis, she added.
Recent Stories
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM
CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM approves field hospital, clinic-on-wheels project43 seconds ago
-
Chinese engineers' security improved in Faisalabad: SSP53 seconds ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 31 accused56 seconds ago
-
KMU holds syndicate meeting1 minute ago
-
Development work at parks continues ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr1 minute ago
-
3 injured in cylinder blast1 minute ago
-
Six candidates withdraw candidature for Senate polls1 minute ago
-
KP police issues SOP regarding security, movement of foreigners1 minute ago
-
CM orders creating new anti-narcotics department11 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses tapping growth potential of mineral-rich areas11 minutes ago
-
74.90pc target of Negehban package achieved in Faisalabad21 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Ombudsman for continuing USC subsidy to deserving families after Ramazan21 minutes ago