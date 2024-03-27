Commissioner redresses public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has started hearing and redressing public complaints on daily basis.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, she said she had directed staff of her office to facilitate people who wanted to approach her office for getting their complaints against various government departments.

She also directed the commissioner and assistant commissioners to manage their office hours for hearing public complaints and resolving the same on daily basis.

On Wednesday, she also heard public complaints and issued on-spot orders for redressing them.

The masses could contact her office without any hesitation and their complaints would be redressed purely on merit basis, she added.