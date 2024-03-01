Commissioner reviews arrangements finalized for PSL matches

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Friday reviewed all the arrangements finalized for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Friday reviewed all the arrangements finalized for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 matches.

Chairing a meeting he directed the authorities concerned to make best possible arrangements for PSL matches which would start from March 2 and continue till March 10 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Engr. Aamir Khattak said that Rawalpindi would host nine matches of PSL, adding out of them, three would be day and six would be night matches.

In view of security, the food Street at Double Road, closed on Feb 28 would be reopened on March 11.

He instructed the authorities to finalize foolproof security and other arrangements for the security of the national and international players and the spectators.

The citizens should cooperate with the administration and the law enforcement agencies for the sake of national interest, he added.

There should be no compromise in PSL arrangements, Engineer Aamir Khattak directed and informed that the road patch work on Double Road and Cricket Stadium had been completed.

All the street lights on the routes were also repaired. Foolproof security arrangements had been completed by the District Administration Rawalpindi, Engr.

Aamir Khattak said.

5500 security personnel would perform their duty during the matches, the commissioner informed.

Walk-through gates and CCTV cameras had been installed with establishment of NADRA verification counter at the entry gate, the commissioner was briefed and informed that the encroachments from the route had also been removed.

A control room had been set up in Shahbaz Sharif sports Gymnasium to monitor all the arrangements.

The car parking would be in open area of Rawal Park and Satellite Town College to ensure smooth flow of traffic, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.

Aamir Khattak further informed that the spectators would be provided shuttle service from the parking areas to reach the cricket ground.

During the match, Civil Defense bomb disposal squad would also be present in the stadium, he said adding, IESCO would ensure uninterrupted power supply during the matches.

A first aid ambulance and fire brigade vehicle would remain present at the stadium during PSL matches.

100 officials of RWMC would perform their duty to clean the cricket stadium, Engineer Aamir Khattak added.