Commissioner SBA Visits Different Schools Of Daur, Inspect Polling Station Setup

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider visited different schools of Tehsil Daur on the consecutive second day where polling stations are set up for upcoming general elections and inspected the availability of basic facilities

The Commissioner was accompanied by SE education Works Department Shafique Ahmed Channar.

The Commissioner went around Govt Boys Elementary school Baloo Ja Quba, GPS Faqir Rasool Bus Zardari, GPBS Tando Ghulam Ali and GBPS Sher Muhammad Zardari and inspected the polling stations set up there.

Commissioner observed that at some schools the work progress was slow while at some sites the work done was substandard and the ramp walk was not according to the instructions of the Election Commission.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the Education Works Department and said that just one week was left in election day but the work was running at a slow speed.

He said that the slackness in work will not be tolerated at any cost. He strictly directed for provision of facilities at polling stations and ramp walk shall be constructed properly. He said that all the work shall be completed in two days and the final report be submitted in this regard.

The commissioner directed that polling stations where windows and doors are in broken condition shall be repaired on emergency basis. On the occasion SE Education Works Shafique Ahmed Channar and XEN Education Works Ghulam Murtaza Abbasibriefed in detail the Commissioner about the provision of basic facilities at polling stations.

