Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Institute of Urology and Transplantation (BIUT)

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider visited Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplantation (BIUT) and inspected various departments here on today

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider visited Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplantation (BIUT) and inspected various departments here on today.

While giving briefing to the commissioner coordinator Muhammad Amin Dhraj said that BIUT Shaheed Benazirabad is currently working under the management of SIUT, more than 50 patients are being examined daily in OPD while severely affected patients are sent to PMC Hospital for admission.

He further informed that BIUT Shaheed Benazirabad consists of 250 beds, with the regular functioning of which these patients will be admitted in this institution like Sukkur, free treatment facilities will be provided, including advanced robotic OT and dialysis.

It is hoped that after the approval of the budget and getting a separate feeder for electricity, the BIUT will be made regular and provided to the patients other than dialysis, on this occasion Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad. Haider said that HESCO administration will be contacted for a separate electricity feeder so that by making this institution fully functional, better health facilities can be provided to the kidney patients of Shaheed Benazirabad and other districts.

The Commissioner said that the establishment of this institution is no less than a blessing for the patients of Shaheed Benazirabad and its surrounding areas. They used to have to go to the other cities, now they will have the facility of treatment here.

