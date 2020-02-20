Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting for clean drinking water

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Thursday directed the heads of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, teaching hospital and healthcare institutions to complete the arrangements for clean drinking water for the patients and their attendants

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Thursday directed the heads of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, teaching hospital and healthcare institutions to complete the arrangements for clean drinking water for the patients and their attendants.

He directed this while chairing a video link meeting in the committee room of the Commissioner office here.

Mahesar directed that installation of RO (Reverse Osmosis) plants, electric water coolers and dispensers should be completed within a month.

He directed the heads of all the institutions to furnish a certificate to the department in this regard.

The meeting also reviewed availability of free medicines in the emergency departments of the hospitals.

The Commissioner also directed that laboratory tests of the patientsshould also be ensured at the hospitals labs.