UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Sukkur Chairs Meeting For Clean Drinking Water

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:12 PM

Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting for clean drinking water

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Thursday directed the heads of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, teaching hospital and healthcare institutions to complete the arrangements for clean drinking water for the patients and their attendants

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Thursday directed the heads of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, teaching hospital and healthcare institutions to complete the arrangements for clean drinking water for the patients and their attendants.

He directed this while chairing a video link meeting in the committee room of the Commissioner office here.

Mahesar directed that installation of RO (Reverse Osmosis) plants, electric water coolers and dispensers should be completed within a month.

He directed the heads of all the institutions to furnish a certificate to the department in this regard.

The meeting also reviewed availability of free medicines in the emergency departments of the hospitals.

The Commissioner also directed that laboratory tests of the patientsshould also be ensured at the hospitals labs.

Related Topics

Water Sukkur All

Recent Stories

UN Says Ready to Work With New Administration Afte ..

2 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for KP

2 minutes ago

Despite ban, use of plastic bags goes on unabated

2 minutes ago

PML-Q Chief advices PM Imran Khan to stay away fro ..

7 minutes ago

Minor girl drowns into canal in Multan

4 minutes ago

Syrian Transport Minister Says Flights From Aleppo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.