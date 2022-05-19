UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Hajj-2022 Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Commissioner Sukkur reviews Hajj-2022 arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull has directed Police and other concerned officers to provide fool proof security measures to intending pilgrims during Hajj-2022 According to details, the Commissioner Sukkur while presiding over a meeting of Hajj-2022 arrangements at his office, directed to establish check post at the main gate of Hajj Complex Sukkur and deploy Police staff, Lady Police troops, Traffic Police and also ensure deployment of Police mobile Squad with the buses from Hajj Complex to Airport for security purpose.

He also directed to Municipal Administration to ensure the arrangements of sanitation, provision of fire brigade, installation of street lights and arrangements of water.

The Manager Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport Sukkur, officers of Civil Aviation, Police, Custom, Anti-narcotics, SEPCO, Health and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

