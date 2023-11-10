Commissioner underscores need of joint strategy to effectively resolve human rights issues

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Hyderabad Division Syed Khalid Hyder Shah has said that a comprehensive handbook about the District Peace and Justice Committee, Inter Religion Harmony Committee, Child Labor Task Force, Safe House, Dar-ul-Aman, Women Development, and other committees should be published and distributed to the public and stakeholders so that the problems could be resolved on the relevant forum.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of the Peace and Justice Coordination Committee held at Shehbaz Hall Hyderabad on behalf of Sindh Human Rights Commission here on Friday.

Commissioner Hyderabad said that there was a need to create a coherent joint strategy to effectively address human rights issues.

Speaking at the meeting, Sindh Human Rights Commission Chairman Iqbal Ditho said that the Sindh government was allocating a grant of 400 million rupees to the department of Interior, Judiciary and Sindh Human Rights Commission to prevent the violation of human rights and these funds were being spent for legal assistance, facilities, child labour, women protection, minority rights and other human rights for prisoners.

Ditho said that along with increasing the capacity in the jails of Sindh, work was also being done on the availability of necessary facilities, adding that the current jails of the province have a capacity of 20 thousand prisoners while the number of prisoners was 21 thousand.

He said that the Sindh Human Rights Commission was also helping transgenders to get national identity cards. After the Jarnawala tragedy, the IG Sindh and the Chief Secretary have formed a task force to promote religious harmony in the province and committees have been formed at the district level, he added.

Addressing the meeting, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo said we have established minority desks and peace committees to address ethnic, religious and tribal conflicts. CEO Civil Society Support Program Noor Mohammad Bajeer, writer Masroor Jamal, Kashif Bajeer, Wahid Sangrasi, female councilor Zamrat Bhatti, Legal Aid representative Zahid Ali, Deputy Director Women Development Ashiq Kalhoro, member of Women Chamber of Commerce Shahida Ikram, Marvi Awan, Ambreen Mastoi and others said that the former members should not be included the committee and attention should be paid to Dar-ul-Aman and safe houses besides occupation need to be removed from graveyards and crematoriums.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi and Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Dharmon Mal also addressed the meeting.