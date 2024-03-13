Commissioner Visits Model Bazaar At Jauharabad
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti Wednesday paid visit to Ramazan Model Bazaar Jauharabad and reviewed rates of eatables at agriculture shops.
Deputy Commissioner Khushab Zeeshan Shabbir Rana and all other district officials and officers were also with him.
Muhammad Ajmal also reviewed provision of commodities at controlled rates and spent time at the bazaar and met buyers and asked them about prices and bazaar arrangements. He also directed the price control magistrates to keep a vigilant eye on artificial inflation creators.
