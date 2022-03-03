(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal here on Thursday visited St. Joseph's Cathedral Church, Lalkurti.

Archbishop Rawalpindi-Islamabad Dr. Joseph Arshad welcomed the Commissioner.

Noor ul Amin said that the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan guarantees equal rights and status to all the citizens including the minorities. islam is a religion of unity, love and tolerance, he added.

"As Muslims, we must respect each other's beliefs, ideas and opinions," The Commissioner said.

Necessary steps were being taken to make the country a haven of peace while promoting an atmosphere of harmony and tolerance, he added.

"We have to work for the development and prosperity of our country without any distinction of race or color," The Commissioner said.

On the occasion, Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad said the Christian community is playing its role for the development and prosperity of the beloved homeland.

He said"Cooperation of the district administration in providing facilities and security arrangements for Churches is commendable.""Interfaith harmony is the need of the hour which should be promoted future," he added.