Commissioner welcomes Health Secy visit to Bannu

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday welcomed visit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah to Bannu on Wednesday and discussed with him various health related issues being faced by the people in the division.

The commissioner pointed out health related issues in various hospitals especially in Bannu Teaching Hospital.

He said it was the responsibility of government to provide health facilities to the people at their doorstep by utilizing all available resources.

Health Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah assured the commissioner to resolve all problems being faced by the people in hospital on priority.

Shaukat Yousafzai provided shield to Health Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and thanked for his visit to Bannu.