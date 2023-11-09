Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in Karachi on Iqbal Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Like elsewhere in the country, Karachi'ites observed Allama Iqbal Day with reverence and renewed commitment to fostering unity and harmony by following the guiding principles and ideology of the founders of Pakistan.

To pay homage to the great thinker, philosopher and Poet of the East, Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, various programs and ceremonies were organized by educational, cultural, social and literary organizations and circles in the Metropolis on Thursday.

To mark the day, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a session on the thoughts of Iqbal in the contemporary era.

Writer and Poetess Dr. Fatima Hassan speaking at the session opined that Iqbal in his poetry has been constantly marking the qualities and characteristics he wanted to see in the vicegerent of Allah with high creative aesthetics and artistic delicacy.

Allama Iqbal- who saw beauty and honesty as the same- in the preface of Murqa Chaghatai admired the perfection of Muslims in the architectural art, she said and recalled the impact that Allama Iqbal had on seeing the Cordoba Mosque and that influenced him creating a masterpiece, a poem which is the best example of art itself and also a means of understanding conceptual art.

Farast Rizvi expressing his thoughts said “The concept of art, the concept of nation, the concept of God and the concept of man are reflected in the poems of Allama Iqbal while "love" was the main motivation of Iqbal's poetry.”

Dr. Rauf Parekh noted that Allama Iqbal used to say that only education could move nations forward and he emphasized popularizing the teaching of Islamic history.

Luminary Learning Circle Foundation (LLCF) organized a ceremony on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of the poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Former provincial minister and central leader of the Pakistan People's Party Saeed Ghani, Engineer Najeeb Haroon, famous cricketer Javed Miandad and others also spoke.

Saeed Ghani said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who was given the title of Hakeem-ul-Ummat, instilled the spirit of self-reliance in the youth, taught the nation a lesson of awareness and gave a message of unity to the Muslim Ummah through his poetry.

The young children presented a tableau of Allama Iqbal's concept of “Ilm ki Shama” and the portrayal of Iqbal's thoughts in a beautiful manner was well received by the participants.