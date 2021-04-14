UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commuters Suffer As Protest Lead To Traffic Jam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Commuters suffer as protest lead to traffic jam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The traffic on city roads was affected badly due to a religious organization protest at Liaqat Bagh creating problems for the commuters of the twin cities.

The traffic police had made a diversion plan even though people had to suffer a lot.

Traffic on Saddar-Murree Road was diverted towards Kutchery Chowk from Marir Chowk.

Raja Bazaar-Murree Road traffic was diverted from DAV College Chowk and vehicles coming from Committee Chowk were diverted towards Dhoke Khabba.

Muhammad Naeem, a resident, said people faced problems due to long queues of vehicles, adding alternate roads were congested after vehicles' diversion on these routes.

"I had to walk for two hours due to the traffic jam as the roads were blocked and there was no use of hiring a vehicle," said Hakeem Abbasi who had come for Ramazan shopping to Narankari Bazar from Kallar Syedan.

Related Topics

Protest Police Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Kallar Syedan Bagh From

Recent Stories

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

21 minutes ago

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

36 minutes ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

43 minutes ago

EU Allocates Over $68Mln Toward Humanitarian Aid i ..

43 minutes ago

Turkey to host Afghan peace meeting from April 24

43 minutes ago

US Working Toward Stable Ties With Russia, Not Loo ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.