Commuters suffer as protest lead to traffic jam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The traffic on city roads was affected badly due to a religious organization protest at Liaqat Bagh creating problems for the commuters of the twin cities.

The traffic police had made a diversion plan even though people had to suffer a lot.

Traffic on Saddar-Murree Road was diverted towards Kutchery Chowk from Marir Chowk.

Raja Bazaar-Murree Road traffic was diverted from DAV College Chowk and vehicles coming from Committee Chowk were diverted towards Dhoke Khabba.

Muhammad Naeem, a resident, said people faced problems due to long queues of vehicles, adding alternate roads were congested after vehicles' diversion on these routes.

"I had to walk for two hours due to the traffic jam as the roads were blocked and there was no use of hiring a vehicle," said Hakeem Abbasi who had come for Ramazan shopping to Narankari Bazar from Kallar Syedan.