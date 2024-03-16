Compensation Committee Releases Rs 2m For Injured Cops Treatment
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 07:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A meeting of the Police Department compensation award committee was held under the supervision of Additional IGP Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, here on Saturday, which ordered for release of Rs 2 million for health welfare of the police employees, injured in performance of duties.
Rahim Yar Khan's injured Head Constable Muhammad Jameel was given Rs 1 million for treatment, Rs 250,000 were given each for medical expenses of injured constables Waqar Ahmed and Zeeshan Khadim of Mandi Bahauddin. Injured Constable Mohammad Naveed of Rahim Yar Khan was given Rs 250,000 for treatment. Meanwhile, Rs 250,000 were released to the injured Constable Munir Ahmed of Elite Police for medical expenses.
A Punjab police spokesperson said these police personnel were injured in various incidents while performing their professional duties.
