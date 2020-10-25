Comprehensive plan devised for restoration of historical buildings of the city

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that Muzaffargarh is the historical city and measures were being taken for restoration of buildings of historical importance.

DC expressed these views during inspection of maintenance and restoration work at Baab-e-Umar and Baab-e-Usman gates on Sunday.

He said that these gates are historical and beauty of the city will be enhanced with restoration of it.

The district government is taking practical steps including beautification of chowks, renovation of entrance and exit points, construction and maintenance of roads and restoration of historical buildings to make the city beautiful.

He said that it is our city and its the responsibility of all of us to keep the city clean.

He urged the citizens and civil society to play their role to make city beautiful.

Mr Amjad directed officials concerned to complete the maintenance and restoration of historical gates by November 10.

