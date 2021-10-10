UrduPoint.com

COMSTECH Constitutes Committee To Hold Iqbal Forum In Kazakhstan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

COMSTECH constitutes committee to hold Iqbal Forum in Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary has constituted a technical committee to hold the International Iqbal Forum in 2022 in Kazakhstan on the occasion of 30-year anniversary of Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations.

COMSTECH would organize this forum in collaboration with Turkic Academy, Astana, and the government of Kazakhstan to celebrate the work and contribution of Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal: the world renowned Muslim philosopher of 20th century.

The technical committee consists upon: Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad; Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz, Vice-Chancellor, Government Sadiq Women University, Bahawalpur; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Shahid, Chairperson, Department of Persian, Government College University, Lahore; Prof. Dr. Baseera Ambreen, Director, Allama Iqbal Academy, Lahore; Prof.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Fareed, Director, Center for Iqbal Studies, University of the Punjab, Lahore; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rafiq-ul-Islam, Head of the Department Iqbal Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur; and Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator, Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences, IUCPSS.

Whereas, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of the Punjab, Lahore, is the convener of the committee.

COMSTECH organized the Al-Farabi Forum in 2020 in Islamabad in collaboration with Turkic academy and the government of Kazakhstan. The Turkic Academy and COMSTECH signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the sidelines of this Forum.

Both organizations agreed to hold forums on famous Muslim scholars to pay homage and celebrate their contribution to the world.

/778

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Century World University Of The Punjab Astana Kazakhstan Muhammad Ali Women 2020 Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coe ..

Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coexistance’: President

26 minutes ago
 NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seed ..

NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seeding as catalyst for reengineer ..

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s net zero plan by 2050 is t ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s net zero plan by 2050 is the only way

4 hours ago
 October 21 confirmed as public sector holiday for ..

October 21 confirmed as public sector holiday for Prophet&#039;s birthday

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.