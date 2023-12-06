Open Menu

COMSTECH, University Of N’Djamena, Chad Sign MoU For Strengthening Scientific Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 07:57 PM

COMSTECH and the University of N’Djamena, Chad on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote and strengthen cooperation in the fields of science, technology and innovation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) COMSTECH and the University of N’Djamena, Chad on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote and strengthen cooperation in the fields of science, technology and innovation.

The MoU aimed to provide a platform for collaborative activities in the fields of mutual interest and encourage mobility and cooperation.

Both institutions agreed to develop and implement joint educational programs and scientific programs in the fields of science, technology and innovation.

Students, academic and scientific personnel will be placed in the University of N’Djamena for training, professional development and improvement of educational activities to strengthen international academic exchange.

Both institutions agreed to cooperate in research activities and development projects and collaborate in organizing national and international events, like workshops, conferences, seminars, and exhibitions.

The University of N’Djamena will become a COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence member and register on the OIC technology and innovation portal.

The Coordinator-General COMSTECH signed the MoU, Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and the President of the University of N’Djamena, Dr. Mahamat Saleh Daoussa Haggar in the University of N’Djamena office.

