Concept Paper Of 'One Student, One Plant' Campaign Approved
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 06:44 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has approved concept paper of 'One Student, One Plant' campaign to expand the green cover across the province's landscape as the nation wave green and white flag to celebrate the 79th Independence Day.
The spirit of Independence Day calls for a green initiative to sweep across Punjab, said commissioner Multan, Aamir Karim Khan, after inaugurating the Jashn-e-Azadi tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Nishtar hospital. He was accompanied by students from Nishtar University in a symbolic show of environmental commitment.
Commissioner Khan said, “Pakistan is our pride and our home. Through tree plantation, we will strengthen the nation’s green cover for future generations.” He announced that, for the first time in the division, a coordinated plantation campaign will be launched under the “One Student, One Plant” initiative, recently approved by the Punjab government.
Highlighting the scale of the project, he said saplings are being planted both through government initiatives and with the cooperation of private citizens, with a focus on mature trees for immediate environmental impact.
Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu termed tree plantation essential for the survival of future generations, while Vice Chancellor Nishtar University assured that a proper mechanism has been put in place for the care and protection of the planted trees.
The event was also attended by MS Nishtar hospital Dr. Rao Amjad, senior officials, and a large number of students, signalling a strong public commitment to a greener, healthier Multan.
