Open Menu

Condolence Reference Held For Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti's Mother

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Condolence reference held for Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti's mother

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Medial Association (PMA) Sargodha chapter held a condolence

reference for the mother of MNA Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti here on Monday

chaired by PMA President Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich.

Later, Dua was also offered for the departed soul and patience to

the bereaved family.

Dr. Abid Khan, Dr. Tahir Munir Chaudhry, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Cheema,

Dr. Nazar Malik, Dr. Captain Omar Hayat Bajwa, Dr. Sheikh Amir Dr. Ghulam

Sarwar Chaudhry, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, Dr. Fawad Hussain, Prof Dr. Khalid

Rehan, Prof Dr. Saifullah Goraya, Prof Dr. Ahmad Nawaz Bhatti and other PMA

members attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sargodha Family

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

28 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

1 hour ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

2 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

3 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

4 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan