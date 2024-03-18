Condolence Reference Held For Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti's Mother
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Medial Association (PMA) Sargodha chapter held a condolence
reference for the mother of MNA Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti here on Monday
chaired by PMA President Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich.
Later, Dua was also offered for the departed soul and patience to
the bereaved family.
Dr. Abid Khan, Dr. Tahir Munir Chaudhry, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Cheema,
Dr. Nazar Malik, Dr. Captain Omar Hayat Bajwa, Dr. Sheikh Amir Dr. Ghulam
Sarwar Chaudhry, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, Dr. Fawad Hussain, Prof Dr. Khalid
Rehan, Prof Dr. Saifullah Goraya, Prof Dr. Ahmad Nawaz Bhatti and other PMA
members attended the meeting.
