SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Medial Association (PMA) Sargodha chapter held a condolence

reference for the mother of MNA Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti here on Monday

chaired by PMA President Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich.

Later, Dua was also offered for the departed soul and patience to

the bereaved family.

Dr. Abid Khan, Dr. Tahir Munir Chaudhry, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Cheema,

Dr. Nazar Malik, Dr. Captain Omar Hayat Bajwa, Dr. Sheikh Amir Dr. Ghulam

Sarwar Chaudhry, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, Dr. Fawad Hussain, Prof Dr. Khalid

Rehan, Prof Dr. Saifullah Goraya, Prof Dr. Ahmad Nawaz Bhatti and other PMA

members attended the meeting.