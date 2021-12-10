Condolence reference in memory of famous comedian Omar Sharif held

A condolence reference was held at Punjab Arts Council in memory of renowned comedian, writer, producer and director Omar Sharif

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A condolence reference was held at Punjab Arts Council in memory of renowned comedian, writer, producer and director Omar Sharif.

The reference was presided over by Member Punjab Assembly Simabia Tahir while renowned actor Zulqarnain Haider acted as an anchorperson.

Addressing the reference, MPA Seemabia Tahir said that artists like Omar Sharif were born in centuries.

While speaking on occasion, Director Arts Council Dr Waqar Ahmed said that Omar Sharif had a unique place in the world of comedy and won the hearts of viewers from generation to generation with his brilliant work.

"Omar will live forever in the hearts of the people", he added.

Addressing the participants, Naheed Manzoor said that Omar was a very handsome man and companion; he used to teach his little ones with great compassion and patronage.

Renowned artists Anjum Habibi, Masood Khawaja, Rabia Tabassum, Yar Muhammad Khan, Asma Butt, Anjum Malik, Ismail Bashir, Sattar Khan, General Secretary of Awami Muslim League Rawalpindi city Asif Shehzad Mughal, Saeed Noor, Hamid Babar and other personalities from the showbiz shed light on various aspects of Omar Sharif's life.