UrduPoint.com

Condolence Reference: Tribute Paid To Ex-NSA Tariq Aziz

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Condolence Reference: Tribute paid to ex-NSA Tariq Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The speakers at a condolence reference on Friday paid tribute to former National Security Advisor and Principal Secretary to the then President of Pakistan late Tariq Aziz for his services for the country.

They said that Tariq Aziz was a benefactor of Pakistan who served the country with great dedication and commitment.

The participants acknowledged and eulogized the contributions of the late bureaucrat, said a news release.

They termed the demise of late Tariq Aziz as irreparable loss.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul and grant patience to the bereaved family.

They also expressed their sympathies with the family members of the deceased.

The reference was organized by the seniors officers of Income Tax Group.

Speakers from the Income Tax service fraternity and bureaucracy, friends and family members of the deceased including Raana Seerat, Sumria Qazi, Parveen Q Agha, Salman Nabi, Saeed Akhtar, Farida Amjad, Tariq Sadiq, Omar Kamran, Abdul Shakoor, Abdul Jalil, Sharif Ahmad, Syed Ijaz Shah, Zafar Bakhtawri, Mehboba Razak, Atif Arif Sheikh, Zahir Kaleem, Brother Khalid Aziz, Grand sons Mekaiel Ayleen, Suleyman, Daughters Tahira Aziz and Hajra Aziz, Javed Zafar and Shamim Ahmed presented inspiring eulogies to Mr. Tariq Aziz and recounted admirable traits of his personality.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Tariq Aziz Family From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooper ..

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooperating with other countries to ..

44 minutes ago
 PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu bypass in I ..

PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

50 minutes ago
 Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

2 hours ago
 Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

3 hours ago
 realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price o ..

Realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price of PKR 28,999/-

3 hours ago
 United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplo ..

United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.