Condolence Reference: Tribute paid to ex-NSA Tariq Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The speakers at a condolence reference on Friday paid tribute to former National Security Advisor and Principal Secretary to the then President of Pakistan late Tariq Aziz for his services for the country.

They said that Tariq Aziz was a benefactor of Pakistan who served the country with great dedication and commitment.

The participants acknowledged and eulogized the contributions of the late bureaucrat, said a news release.

They termed the demise of late Tariq Aziz as irreparable loss.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul and grant patience to the bereaved family.

They also expressed their sympathies with the family members of the deceased.

The reference was organized by the seniors officers of Income Tax Group.

Speakers from the Income Tax service fraternity and bureaucracy, friends and family members of the deceased including Raana Seerat, Sumria Qazi, Parveen Q Agha, Salman Nabi, Saeed Akhtar, Farida Amjad, Tariq Sadiq, Omar Kamran, Abdul Shakoor, Abdul Jalil, Sharif Ahmad, Syed Ijaz Shah, Zafar Bakhtawri, Mehboba Razak, Atif Arif Sheikh, Zahir Kaleem, Brother Khalid Aziz, Grand sons Mekaiel Ayleen, Suleyman, Daughters Tahira Aziz and Hajra Aziz, Javed Zafar and Shamim Ahmed presented inspiring eulogies to Mr. Tariq Aziz and recounted admirable traits of his personality.