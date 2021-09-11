Consignment of 37 wooden sleepers seized from Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The district police Dir Lower Sunday handed over a seized consignment of 37 wooden sleepers to Sub Divisional Forest Officer for further legal proceedings.

The seized consignment of wooden sleepers was recovered from a truck during snap checking of vehicles at Lal Qila check post on Saturday night.

The seized 37 wooden sleepers were being smuggled to down towns of the country.

SHO Lal Qila, Alam Khan shifted a consignment to Sub-Divisional Forest Officer, Muqeed Khan who imposed Rs330,570 fine on the smugglers. The consignment was still under the custody of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department till the payment of fine.