UrduPoint.com

Consignment Of 37 Wooden Sleepers Seized From Dir Lower

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Consignment of 37 wooden sleepers seized from Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The district police Dir Lower Sunday handed over a seized consignment of 37 wooden sleepers to Sub Divisional Forest Officer for further legal proceedings.

The seized consignment of wooden sleepers was recovered from a truck during snap checking of vehicles at Lal Qila check post on Saturday night.

The seized 37 wooden sleepers were being smuggled to down towns of the country.

SHO Lal Qila, Alam Khan shifted a consignment to Sub-Divisional Forest Officer, Muqeed Khan who imposed Rs330,570 fine on the smugglers. The consignment was still under the custody of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department till the payment of fine.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Fine Vehicles Dir Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

PTCL signs MoU with The City School for providing ..

PTCL signs MoU with The City School for providing premium ICT services

23 minutes ago
 PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Isl ..

PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Islamabad to Kabul

26 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol an ..

Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol and Hospitality Department

31 minutes ago
 Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series ..

Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series to Bring You Cinematic Bokeh ..

39 minutes ago
 59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights coopera ..

&#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights cooperation opportunities between ind ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.