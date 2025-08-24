Open Menu

Construction Of Sahulat Markets Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Construction of Sahulat markets reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) To implement the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz—transforming vacant land into green spaces and providing affordable food to citizens—Secretary price Control Dr. Ehsan Bhutta reviewed the progress of ongoing construction of Sahulat (convenience) on-the-go markets.

During his visit, Dr. Bhutta directed officials to plant saplings around the Shadman Public Bazaar as part of the province-wide plantation drive. He stated that this greenery would also help mitigate the harmful effects of polluted water from nearby drains.

While inspecting the construction quality and pace of work at two sites in Gulshan-e-Ravi and Shadman, officers from the Sahulat Bazaar Authority briefed him on the current progress.

Dr. Bhutta made it clear that negligence or delays in projects designed for public benefit would not be tolerated.

It is noteworthy that the Punjab government is actively conducting a large-scale tree plantation campaign throughout August 2025 under the Chief Minister’s "Plant for Pakistan" Initiative. The campaign targets the plantation of 42 million trees across 50,869 acres to combat climate change, enhance environmental sustainability, and create a greener, healthier Punjab.

