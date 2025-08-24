Rs8860m budget approved for IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The 88th meeting of the Syndicate of The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, approved a budget of Rs. 8,860.076 million for the financial year 2025–26.

According to an official press release issued by the university, the budget was approved in light of the recommendations made by the Finance and Planning Committee. Members of the Syndicate commended the university’s efforts to reduce the financial deficit.

During the meeting, the appointment of two new members to the Selection board was also approved, based on the decisions recorded in the minutes of previous Academic Council meetings. Additionally, the Syndicate deliberated on matters related to human resources, legal affairs, and general policy.

The meeting was attended by Member of the Provincial Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Revenue, Punjab, Mian Muhammad Shoaib Owaisi; Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad; Dean, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khalid Mansoor; Director Coordination, Higher education Commission, Shahzeb Abbasi; Additional Secretary, Higher Education Department, Zahida Azhar; Additional Secretary, Finance Department, Adnan Zahid; Dr. Mughees Amin; Dr. Alia Nazir; Associate Professor Qaiser Ijaz; Assistant Professor Muhammad Zaman Ali; Lecturer, Department of Information Technology, Muhammad Shajiur Rehman (Registrar and Secretary); and Treasurer Tariq Mahmood Sheikh.