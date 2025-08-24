Flash floods devastate crops, settlements in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Flash floods have caused widespread devastation in Bahawalpur district, inundating thousands of acres of agricultural land and damaging standing crops, following multiple breaches in zamindara embankments and dykes across the region.

According to reports, dozens of settlements have been submerged and vast tracts of farmland affected in areas including Khano Wala, Pahor Wala, Kaliar Wala, Lala Dera, Bohar Wala, Mangwani, Mari Qasim Shah, Dera Bakha, Khairpur Tamewali, Balochan Basti, Ludhran Wala, Bhindi Mian, and Chakri Siyyal.

Sheikh Riaz, a farmer from Khairpur Tamewali, confirmed that breaches had occurred in several areas of the tehsil, including Bhindi Mian Sahb and Chakri Siyyal. “Flash floodwaters have entered dozens of settlements, destroying maize, cotton, and sesame crops spread over thousands of acres,” he said.

Aslam Shah, a dairy farm owner in Dera Bakha, reported that floodwaters traveled approximately 1.5 kilometers from the Sutlej River into rural areas after embankments failed in Lala Dera, Taragarh, Mari Qasim Shah, and Mangwani.

He noted that several dairy farms and local settlements were now surrounded by water.

Officials from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) stated that the Sutlej River is currently at medium flood level after India released additional water upstream. Water levels at Ganda Singh Headworks in Kasur have reached 20 feet with a flow exceeding 120,000 cusecs, while Sulemanki Headworks in Okara is recording a flow of over 65,000 cusecs.

In Bahawalpur, the water flow under the Empress Bridge has surpassed 40,000 cusecs, with more water from upstream expected to arrive within the next five to six days. Authorities have urged residents along the Sutlej embankments to evacuate as a precaution.

Dr. Baqir, head of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur, assured that rescue teams and equipment are on standby to respond to any emergencies arising from the worsening flood situation.