Flash Floods Devastate Crops, Settlements In Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Flash floods have caused widespread devastation in Bahawalpur district, inundating thousands of acres of agricultural land and damaging standing crops, following multiple breaches in zamindara embankments and dykes across the region.
According to reports, dozens of settlements have been submerged and vast tracts of farmland affected in areas including Khano Wala, Pahor Wala, Kaliar Wala, Lala Dera, Bohar Wala, Mangwani, Mari Qasim Shah, Dera Bakha, Khairpur Tamewali, Balochan Basti, Ludhran Wala, Bhindi Mian, and Chakri Siyyal.
Sheikh Riaz, a farmer from Khairpur Tamewali, confirmed that breaches had occurred in several areas of the tehsil, including Bhindi Mian Sahb and Chakri Siyyal. “Flash floodwaters have entered dozens of settlements, destroying maize, cotton, and sesame crops spread over thousands of acres,” he said.
Aslam Shah, a dairy farm owner in Dera Bakha, reported that floodwaters traveled approximately 1.5 kilometers from the Sutlej River into rural areas after embankments failed in Lala Dera, Taragarh, Mari Qasim Shah, and Mangwani.
He noted that several dairy farms and local settlements were now surrounded by water.
Officials from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) stated that the Sutlej River is currently at medium flood level after India released additional water upstream. Water levels at Ganda Singh Headworks in Kasur have reached 20 feet with a flow exceeding 120,000 cusecs, while Sulemanki Headworks in Okara is recording a flow of over 65,000 cusecs.
In Bahawalpur, the water flow under the Empress Bridge has surpassed 40,000 cusecs, with more water from upstream expected to arrive within the next five to six days. Authorities have urged residents along the Sutlej embankments to evacuate as a precaution.
Dr. Baqir, head of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur, assured that rescue teams and equipment are on standby to respond to any emergencies arising from the worsening flood situation.
Recent Stories
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tree plantation urged as key solution to climate crisis3 minutes ago
-
Sanitation inspected3 minutes ago
-
Engr Amir Muqam visits Alkhidmat Foundation's relief camp in Manglawar3 minutes ago
-
Flash floods devastate crops, settlements in Bahawalpur3 minutes ago
-
Rs8860m budget approved for IUB3 minutes ago
-
Flooded areas inspected3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan can become global leader in Halal food export: FPCCI convener13 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi assures full support for international Tablighi Ijtima in Raiwind13 minutes ago
-
Sutlej: Indian water aggression inundates dozens of villages, destroys crops13 minutes ago
-
Four family members injured in Gas cylinder explosion13 minutes ago
-
Show-cause notices issued to 124 school heads for poor matric exam results13 minutes ago
-
25 outlaws held, drugs, weapons seized13 minutes ago