Open Menu

Engr Amir Muqam Visits Alkhidmat Foundation's Relief Camp In Manglawar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Engr Amir Muqam visits Alkhidmat Foundation's relief camp in Manglawar

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON and Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam here Sunday visited Alkhidmat Foundation’s relief camp in the flood hit Manglawar area and reiterated the government's resolve to extend all possible support to affected populations. 

During the visit, he reviewed the ongoing activities by Alkhidmat Foundation to assist the affected people and praised the organization’s services, stating that serving the people in times of hardship is a noble act for which Alkhidmat Foundation deserves appreciation.

Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam met with the volunteers at the camp, encouraged them, and thanked them for their selfless services.

 He said that nations prosper when their people share in each other’s pain and difficulties. He also reaffirmed that the government would provide all possible support for the rehabilitation of the affected individuals and is in close coordination with welfare organizations to ensure effective progress of relief efforts.

Representatives of Alkhidmat Foundation briefed the Federal Minister on ongoing activities, needs, and future plans, to which Engineer Amir Muqam assured his full support.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

35 minutes ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

17 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan