Engr Amir Muqam Visits Alkhidmat Foundation's Relief Camp In Manglawar
Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON and Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam here Sunday visited Alkhidmat Foundation’s relief camp in the flood hit Manglawar area and reiterated the government's resolve to extend all possible support to affected populations.
During the visit, he reviewed the ongoing activities by Alkhidmat Foundation to assist the affected people and praised the organization’s services, stating that serving the people in times of hardship is a noble act for which Alkhidmat Foundation deserves appreciation.
Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam met with the volunteers at the camp, encouraged them, and thanked them for their selfless services.
He said that nations prosper when their people share in each other’s pain and difficulties. He also reaffirmed that the government would provide all possible support for the rehabilitation of the affected individuals and is in close coordination with welfare organizations to ensure effective progress of relief efforts.
Representatives of Alkhidmat Foundation briefed the Federal Minister on ongoing activities, needs, and future plans, to which Engineer Amir Muqam assured his full support.
