Allotment Of 720 Flats: Applications From Industrial Workers Invited
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched a series of landmark housing and welfare projects aimed at improving the living standards of industrial workers across the province. These include the construction of new labor colonies in various districts, the establishment of a major cardiac city in Lahore, and the inauguration of social security hospitals and wellness centers — all reflecting the Chief Minister’s strong commitment to worker welfare.
As part of this broader vision, a major initiative has been launched to allot flats to industrial workers in the districts of Lahore and Kasur. Under the directives of CM Maryam Nawaz, applications are now being invited from eligible workers for housing units in the Workers Welfare Complex, Sundar Industrial Estate, Kasur (Phase One).
According to official sources from the Punjab Labour Department, the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund has begun the allotment process for 720 flats.
A special quota of 3% has been reserved for the widows of deceased industrial workers and 2% for disabled workers.
To ensure transparency and accessibility, workers from Lahore and Kasur can obtain application forms directly from the official website, or physically from the offices of the Director Labor Welfare (North and South) and the Deputy Director Labor Welfare Kasur.
The allocation of flats will be divided with a two-thirds quota for workers in Kasur and one-third for those in Lahore. The last date for submitting applications is September 8.
These projects are part of the Punjab government’s continued efforts to provide industrial workers and their families with safe housing, health care, and a dignified living environment.
