Five Hurt As Speeding Trailer Hits Rickshaw
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) At least five people, including two girls and a boy, were injured on Sunday when a speeding trailer crashed into a stationary rickshaw on TP Link Canal Road in Muzaffargarh.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, a speeding trailer struck a rickshaw from behind while it was parked on the roadside.
The injured were identified as 4-year-old Farhan, 12-year-old Nirma, 14-year-old Noshaiba, 32-year-old Shoukat, and 25-year-old Rashid.
Rescue teams responded swiftly, providing first aid on the spot before shifting the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, Muzaffargarh, for further treatment.
Eyewitnesses attributed the accident to the high speed of the trailer, calling for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations on the route.
Recent Stories
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five hurt as speeding trailer hits rickshaw2 minutes ago
-
Allotment of 720 flats: applications from industrial workers invited2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 170kg substandard spices, 85 kg adulterated milk2 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation urged as key solution to climate crisis12 minutes ago
-
Sanitation inspected12 minutes ago
-
Engr Amir Muqam visits Alkhidmat Foundation's relief camp in Manglawar12 minutes ago
-
Flash floods devastate crops, settlements in Bahawalpur12 minutes ago
-
Rs8860m budget approved for IUB12 minutes ago
-
Flooded areas inspected12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan can become global leader in Halal food export: FPCCI convener22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi assures full support for international Tablighi Ijtima in Raiwind22 minutes ago
-
Sutlej: Indian water aggression inundates dozens of villages, destroys crops22 minutes ago