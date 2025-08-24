Open Menu

Five Hurt As Speeding Trailer Hits Rickshaw

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) At least five people, including two girls and a boy, were injured on Sunday when a speeding trailer crashed into a stationary rickshaw on TP Link Canal Road in Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a speeding trailer struck a rickshaw from behind while it was parked on the roadside.

The injured were identified as 4-year-old Farhan, 12-year-old Nirma, 14-year-old Noshaiba, 32-year-old Shoukat, and 25-year-old Rashid.

Rescue teams responded swiftly, providing first aid on the spot before shifting the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, Muzaffargarh, for further treatment.

Eyewitnesses attributed the accident to the high speed of the trailer, calling for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations on the route.

