Sindh Governor Raises Objection On Education Bill 2025, Sends It Back To Sindh Assembly
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday raised objections on the Sindh Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Second Amendment) Bill 2025 and sent it back to the Sindh Assembly for reconsideration under the constitutional provision.
In sub-clause (1) of section 15 of the bill, a proposal was made to replace ‘BPS-20/21’ with ‘BS-19/20’, which the Sindh Governor termed unacceptable.
He said this clause should be retained in its unamended state so that administrative standards and experience are maintained in the education boards.
The Sindh Governor sent the Bill back to the Sindh Assembly for reconsideration under Article 116(2)(b) of the Constitution.
