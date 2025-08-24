PFA discards 170kg substandard spices, 85 kg adulterated milk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a large-scale operation in Vehari, seizing and discarding more than 400 kilograms of substandard and adulterated food products during inspections of various food businesses.

According to a PFA spokesperson, food safety teams inspected spice grinding units, dairy transport vehicles, sweet shops, and superstores across the district.

During the crackdown, 170 kilograms of substandard spices and 85 liters of adulterated milk were discarded. An additional 80 kilograms of adulterated khoya (a dairy sweet) were confiscated from a manufacturing unit in Luddan, which was fined Rs. 40,000 for mixing starch into dairy products.

In another case, a local spice grinding unit was fined Rs. 100,000 after expired and insect-infested raw materials were found on-site.

PFA teams also intercepted adulterated milk from various dairy shops and transport vehicles, imposing heavy fines on violators. Moreover, 80 kilograms of expired food items were discarded during inspections at local superstores.

Director General of Punjab Food Authority, Muhammad Asim Javed, stated that strict and indiscriminate action will continue against those involved in food adulteration. He reaffirmed PFA’s commitment to ensuring food safety and protecting public health across Punjab.