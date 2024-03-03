Cops directed to take strict action against kite flying ban violators

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani has directed the police officers to take strict action in accordance with the law against kite flying ban violators.

According to a police spokesman, kite flying ban violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no one would be allowed to violate the ban.

He informed that Rawalpindi district Police had arrested more than 950 kite sellers and flyers and recovered over 77,000 kites and 1300 strings from their possession during this season.

During the raids conducted in different city and cantonment areas, Police also recovered 04 rifles, 23 pistols and 06 loudspeakers.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Police had also urged the citizens to ensure that their children do not violate the ban on kite flying imposed by the provincial government otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators.

The CPO had requested the parents to stop their children from getting involved in such activities as a crackdown against kite flyers had already been accelerated in the city, he added.

Special squads had been formed to net the violators while deputy superintendents of police and station house officers were also taking part in the operation.

He said that the officers concerned had been directed to utilise all available resources to control the kite flying and to net the ban violators and the kite sellers.

The ban violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling, he added.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in the loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts are made to stop kite flying, he said adding, a special awareness campaign is also being run to control the ban violation.

He said that the Inspector General of Police, had issued orders to speed up crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing.

He said Rawalpindi district police had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against kite sellers, flyers, aerial firing and strict action was being taken against the violators.

The people had also been requested to report on 15 against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could be immediately rounded up, he added.

The parents, teachers, scholars and civil society were also taken into confidence to play their role in preventing the celebration of Basant.

The Rawalpindi police had also launched an awareness campaign about the hazards of the risky sport with the help of religious scholars, who were asked to make announcements on their respective mosques sound systems about the demerits of kite-flying.

All Station House Officers (SHOs) had been directed to ensure strict surveillance of kite sellers in their areas.

SSP Operations, Rawalpindi, Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that no one would be allowed to violate the ban and strict action as per the law would be taken against kite flyers and sellers. The crackdown would continue without any discrimination, he added.