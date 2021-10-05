Corona claims 15 lives; efforts expedited to implement directives of NCOC

Corona claimed fifteen more lives as 171 new cases were reported from various areas of the province during last 24 hours

According to Provincial Health Department on Tuesday, the number of patients recovered in a single day is 470 while the total number of recoveries so far is 165426.

The tally of tests conducted in 24 hours is 9013 and the total number of tests conducted so far is 3030652.

The number of deaths reported from Peshawar Division is 11 while one death each was reported from Mardan, Malakand, Kohat and Dera Division.

Meanwhile, all the district administrations of KP have expedited their efforts to control corona following guidelines and instructions notified by National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) .

Teams of district administration Mardan led by assistant commissioners visited shopping malls, petrol pumps and different commercial centers of their of concerned areas and checked corona vaccination certificates of staff members.

They also checked implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures as notified by NCOC. District administration Mardan also arrested twelve persons and seal two hotels over noncompliance of SoPs.