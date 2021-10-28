UrduPoint.com

Corona Vaccination At Doorstep In Full Swing: DC

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 10:27 PM

Corona vaccination campaign "Reach Every Door (RED)" was ongoing in full swing in Faisalabad to ensure inoculation of 100 percent population against coronavirus

During a meeting here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad reviewed the performance of vaccination teams and said that Punjab Government has launched a massive vaccination drive RED to protect lives of the citizens,adding that the campaign would continue till November 12.

He asked the District Health Authority officials to achieve targets of the campaign and in this regard all means should be used for public awareness. "Full monitoring of this campaign is underway in which there is no room for negligence", he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioner (City) Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmad and others were also present in the meeting.

