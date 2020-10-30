UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims 5 More Lives: CM

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

Coronavirus claims 5 more lives: CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that coronavirus had claimed five more lives lifting the death toll to 2,625 and 237 new cases emerged when 7521 tests were conducted.

He said that five more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 2625 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

The chief minister said that 7,521 samples were tested against which 237 cases were diagnosed that constituted 3.1 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,635,971 tests had been conducted which detected 145,475 cases, of them 95 percent or 138,428 patients had recovered, including 82 overnight.

Shah said that currently 4422 patients were under treatment, of them 4189 were in home isolation, one at isolation center and 232 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 180 patients was stated to be critical, including 30 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 237 new cases, 134 have been detected from Karachi, including 62 from East, 34 South, 15 Central, 12 Malir, six Korangi and five West.

Hyderabad has 18 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad six, Sukkur five, Jamshoro, Umerkot and Sujawal four each, Ghotki and Naushehroferoze three each, Kambar, Khairpur, Larkana, Matiari, Sanghar and Thatta two each, Dadu, Mirpurkhas and Shikarpur one each.

