UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Cultivation Campaign To Be Made Successful With Cooperation Of Stakeholders: Secy Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 02:40 PM

Cotton cultivation campaign to be made successful with cooperation of stakeholders: Secy Agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khurshid said that all stakeholders were taken onboard to achieve cotton cultivation target in the province.

In a statement issued here, Wasif Khurshid stated that the wheat cutting and cotton sowing season had begun. All stakeholders and farmers are instructed to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to work amid coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic caused huge loss to world economy. The agriculture sector would be promoted, he stated.

He informed that cotton seeds for two lakh acres was being given on subsidize rates. One bag per acre is offered against Rs 1000, he maintained.

Agriculture departments teams are also working in fields to check locust.

Similarly, an abundant supply of eatables is also being monitored in vegetable and fruit markets. The production of eatables is top priority of agriculture department especially during the ongoing scenarios of coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

World Punjab Agriculture Market Cotton All Wheat Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ITC Abu Dhabi introduces free bus-on-demand servic ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC Oasis convenience stores reduce prices of ho ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 45 deaths after 2881 cases of Cor ..

1 hour ago

Japan announces 130 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE launches online campaign for mental support am ..

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi and IIAI join forces to boost Artifi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.