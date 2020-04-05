Cotton cultivation campaign to be made successful with cooperation of stakeholders: Secy Agriculture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khurshid said that all stakeholders were taken onboard to achieve cotton cultivation target in the province.

In a statement issued here, Wasif Khurshid stated that the wheat cutting and cotton sowing season had begun. All stakeholders and farmers are instructed to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to work amid coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic caused huge loss to world economy. The agriculture sector would be promoted, he stated.

He informed that cotton seeds for two lakh acres was being given on subsidize rates. One bag per acre is offered against Rs 1000, he maintained.

Agriculture departments teams are also working in fields to check locust.

Similarly, an abundant supply of eatables is also being monitored in vegetable and fruit markets. The production of eatables is top priority of agriculture department especially during the ongoing scenarios of coronavirus pandemic.