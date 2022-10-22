Country needs judiciary, executive and military as part of executive: Justice Faez Isa

Senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa has said that the country needs judiciary, executive and military as part of executive

He said this while addressing the inaugural session of Asma Jahangir Conference, held at a local hotel on Saturday.

Justice said that Pakistan needed to be led by an elected representatives and democracy.

Qazi Faez Isa said, "Judge us as judges, condemn me as a judge, but don't condemn the Supreme Court." He said that condemn an individual, but don't criticise the institutions, adding that without institutions, a country implodes.

He said if democracy was removed from Pakistan, it was like stabbing in the back.

He said there was need to learn from our own history. He said that glorious traditions set by Imam Malik and Abu Hanifa needed to be followed who, despite pressure, never recanted.

Justice said, "We have forgotten democratic traditions of the founder the country, constitutionalism which made the country united." Qazi Faez Isa said there was a need to go back and discover old truths.

About the late Asma Jahangir, he said she was "a one big lady".