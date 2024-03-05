Open Menu

Couple Arrested For Killing Maid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Couple arrested for killing maid

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Police arrested a couple for torturing and killing a maid.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran while addressing a press conference

on Tuesday said the accused, Jawad Bhatti of Jalalpur Bhattian had employed a girl ,

Aisha Bibi, two months ago.

The accused and his wife also tortured the girl who lost her life, the DPO said and added

the accused fled away, leaving the body at home.

The parents of the deceased informed police which started investigation after registering a

case, he said and added that special teams were formed under the SP Investigation.

The special teams conducted raids in various districts and arrested the accused.

