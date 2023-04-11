Court adjourns hearing of assets reference against former SSP till 19th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means reference against former SSP Junaid Arshad till April 19.

The court sought arguments from the defence counsel on acquittal application filed by the former SSP, on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar conducted the proceedings wherein jail authorities also produced the former SSP.

Junaid Arshad had filed the acquittal application under new NAB amendment ordinance.

The NAB alleged that the former police officer misused his powers and accumulated assets beyond his sources particularly between 2002 and 2008. The accused bought plots in Lahore, Islamabad and other cities during his service. An inquiry against theaccused was launched after evidence of transactions worth millions of rupees waspointed out.