Court awards death sentence, RI in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Additional Session Judge Muhammad Afzal khan on Wednesday awarded death sentence and rigorous imprisonment to two accused in a murder case.

Kamil Syed and Raziq Shah were found guilty of killing a man Gul zar Syed in the area of Ratta Amral.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution, the court awarded a death sentence to Kamil Syed while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to other accused Raziq Shah.

The convicted killed the victim over old enmity.