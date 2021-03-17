Court Awards Death Sentence, RI In Murder Case
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:36 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Additional Session Judge Muhammad Afzal khan on Wednesday awarded death sentence and rigorous imprisonment to two accused in a murder case.
Kamil Syed and Raziq Shah were found guilty of killing a man Gul zar Syed in the area of Ratta Amral.
After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution, the court awarded a death sentence to Kamil Syed while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to other accused Raziq Shah.
The convicted killed the victim over old enmity.