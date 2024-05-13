Teenage Drowns In Canal
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A mentally retarded teenaged boy drowned in canal water while taking bath near tehsil Tandlianwala on Monday.
According to a spokesperson, one Shahzad (14) r/o Chak No 428-GB who was missing from his home for the last two days.
The body was recovered from canal water near Chak No 422-GB.
Rescue team fished out the body and transferred it to city police Tandlianwal.
Police handed it over to the family after fulfilling regal formalities.
