Teenage Drowns In Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Teenage drowns in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A mentally retarded teenaged boy drowned in canal water while taking bath near tehsil Tandlianwala on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, one Shahzad (14) r/o Chak No 428-GB who was missing from his home for the last two days.

The body was recovered from canal water near Chak No 422-GB.

Rescue team fished out the body and transferred it to city police Tandlianwal.

Police handed it over to the family after fulfilling regal formalities.

