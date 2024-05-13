Two brothers killed,third injured in firing incident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Two brothers were shot dead while third brother sustained bullet injuries by their rivals near Sargodha Morr in Mianwali on Monday.

According to Police,the residents of Gulemiri were riding the motorcycle when unknown assailants unleashed a hail of bullets in their direction.

Resultantly,the gunfire claimed the lives of two brothers namely as Azizullah Khan and Hafeezullah Khan while their sibling ZafarUllah Khan sustained severe injuries,while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The police concerned and rescue team rushed to the spot, shifted the injured person to hospital.

Further investigation was underway.