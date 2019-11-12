UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Till Nov 26 Judicial Remand Of Zardari, Faryal Talpur In Fake Accounts Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:51 AM

Court extends till Nov 26 judicial remand of Zardari, Faryal Talpur in fake accounts case

Former President Zardari is currently at PIMS for treatment.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2019) A National Accountability Court on Tuesday extended till Nov 26 the judicial remand of former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in fake accounts case.

During the proceedings, the former president Asif Ali Zardari could not appear before the court because of his illess and treatment at a hospital in Rawalpindi. However, Zardari moved an application pleading that he should be shifted to Karachi for treatment as his complete medical record was there. The NAB opposed his plea saying that if he wanted his treatment in Karachi he should approach the government.

Farooq H.Naek and Sardar Latif Khan Khosa appeared in the court. The judged asked the counsels that where the suspects were and whether Anwar Majeed, one of the suspects in the case, had been brought to court. On it, the counsel said that Anwar Majeed was unwell and would be undergo a medicala procedure in Karachi. They said Zardari was ill and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The counsels argued on the case but could not convince the court. The court, after hearing both sides, extended till Nov 26 the judicial remand of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in fake accounts case.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Rawalpindi Government Court

Recent Stories

Olympic legend Carl Lewis to share his memories at ..

13 minutes ago

Libya plans to launch vast reconstruction program ..

2 minutes ago

Bank of France forecasts weaker Q4 growth

28 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

79% of Pakistanis are pleased with the performance ..

44 minutes ago

NAB Court rejects Zardari's request regarding his ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.