Court extends till Nov 26 judicial remand of Zardari, Faryal Talpur in fake accounts case

(@fidahassanain)

Former President Zardari is currently at PIMS for treatment.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2019) A National Accountability Court on Tuesday extended till Nov 26 the judicial remand of former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in fake accounts case.

During the proceedings, the former president Asif Ali Zardari could not appear before the court because of his illess and treatment at a hospital in Rawalpindi. However, Zardari moved an application pleading that he should be shifted to Karachi for treatment as his complete medical record was there. The NAB opposed his plea saying that if he wanted his treatment in Karachi he should approach the government.

Farooq H.Naek and Sardar Latif Khan Khosa appeared in the court. The judged asked the counsels that where the suspects were and whether Anwar Majeed, one of the suspects in the case, had been brought to court. On it, the counsel said that Anwar Majeed was unwell and would be undergo a medicala procedure in Karachi. They said Zardari was ill and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The counsels argued on the case but could not convince the court. The court, after hearing both sides, extended till Nov 26 the judicial remand of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in fake accounts case.