Court Postpones Indictment In Reference Against Shaukat Aziz

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Court postpones indictment in reference against Shaukat Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday postponed indictment of co-accused in reference against ex-prime minister Shaukat Aziz pertaining to the illegal appointment of the consultant of Alternative Energy board.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The defense lawyer prayed the court to adjourn the case as an application related to the matter was already pending.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case till March 22.

It may be mentioned here that besides Shaukat Aziz, the NAB had also named Liaqat Jatoi and others in the reference.

Former prime minister Shaukat Aziz had been declared absconder due to continuous absence from hearing.

The NAB had alleged the accused to illegally appoint Hassan Bashir as consultant in Alternative Energy Board.

