COVID-19 claims 14 more lives, infects 517 others in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 14 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,358 and 517 new cases emerged when 13,243 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,358 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,243 samples were tested which detected 517 cases that constituted 3.9 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,403,874 tests have been conducted against which 333,177 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.6 percent or 308,569 patients have recovered, including 789 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,250 patients were under treatment, of them 18,611 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centers and 609 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 558 patients were stated to be critical, including 50 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 517 new cases, 310 have been detected from Karachi, including 81 from East, 78 Central, 64 South, 40 Korangi, 37 Malir and 10 West. Hyderabad has 26, Dadu 16, Sujawal 15, Kashmore 14, Umerkot 13, Qamber 12, Matiari, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad 11 each, Jamshoro eight, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jacobabad and Larkana seven each, Tando Allahyar, Tharparker and NausheroFeroze six each, Sukkur five, Shikarpur two, Badin, Mirpurkhas and Thatta one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.