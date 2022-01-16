COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 2,670 others in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,697 and 2,670 new cases emerged when 15,172 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that 3 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,697 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

Shah said that 15,172 samples were tested which detected 2,670 cases that constituted 17.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,350,313 tests have been conducted against which 498,285 cases were diagnosed, of them 94.2 percent or 472,125 patients have recovered, including 119 overnight.

The CM said that currently 21,133 patients were under treatment, of them 20,850 were in home isolation, 26 at isolation centers and 257 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 237 patients was stated to be critical, including 19 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 2,670 new cases, 2,348 have been detected from Karachi, including 824 from East, 548 South, 535 Central, 196 Malir, 135 West and 110. Hyderabad has 148, Sanghar 23, Shaheed Benazirabad 22, Matiari 20, Tharparkar 18, Tando Allahyar 16, Tando Muhammad Khan 14, Jamshoro 12, Sujawal 9, Nausheroferoze 7, Badin 6, Larkana and Umerkot 5 each, Dadu and Sukkur 2 each, Kashmore, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Khairpur 1 each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 31,715,178 vaccinations have been administered upto January 14th, and added during the last 24 hours 250,415 vaccines were inoculated - in total 31,965,593 vaccines have administered which constituted 57.81 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.