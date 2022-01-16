UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 3 More Lives, Infects 2,670 Others In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2022 | 07:10 PM

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 2,670 others in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,697 and 2,670 new cases emerged when 15,172 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that 3 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,697 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

Shah said that 15,172 samples were tested which detected 2,670 cases that constituted 17.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,350,313 tests have been conducted against which 498,285 cases were diagnosed, of them 94.2 percent or 472,125 patients have recovered, including 119 overnight.

The CM said that currently 21,133 patients were under treatment, of them 20,850 were in home isolation, 26 at isolation centers and 257 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 237 patients was stated to be critical, including 19 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 2,670 new cases, 2,348 have been detected from Karachi, including 824 from East, 548 South, 535 Central, 196 Malir, 135 West and 110. Hyderabad has 148, Sanghar 23, Shaheed Benazirabad 22, Matiari 20, Tharparkar 18, Tando Allahyar 16, Tando Muhammad Khan 14, Jamshoro 12, Sujawal 9, Nausheroferoze 7, Badin 6, Larkana and Umerkot 5 each, Dadu and Sukkur 2 each, Kashmore, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Khairpur 1 each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 31,715,178 vaccinations have been administered upto January 14th, and added during the last 24 hours 250,415 vaccines were inoculated - in total 31,965,593 vaccines have administered which constituted 57.81 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Kashmore Matiari Tharparkar Malir Sujawal January Sunday Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

10 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

19 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

19 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

19 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.