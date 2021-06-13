COVID-19 claims 56 lives, infects 1,239 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 42,290 with 1,239 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,610 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-six corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 52 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and four out of the hospitals had perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 56 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 22 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,661 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 3.4 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 20 percent, Lahore 24 percent, Bahawalpur 24 percent and Multan 45 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gilgit 30 percent, Abbottabad 30 percent, Karachi 26 percent and Multan 26 percent.

Around 329 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 36,368 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 12,376 in Sindh, 9,246 in Punjab, 9,678 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,226 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,030 in Balochistan, 382 in GB, and 430 in AJK.

Around 877,191 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 941,170 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,756, Balochistan 26,201, GB 5,707, ICT 82,099, KP 135,877, Punjab 343,926 and Sindh 327,604.

About 21,689 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,236 have perished in Sindh among 15 of them died in hospitals and one out of the hospitals on Saturday.

10,501 in Punjab had died with 22 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 19 of them died in the hospitals and three out of the hospitals.

4,216 in KP where 13 of them died in hospitals on Saturday, 771 in ICT among two of them died in the hospitals on Saturday, 294 in Balochistan among two of them died in the hospitals on Saturday, 108 in GB and 563 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Saturday.

A total of 13,818,036 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,891 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.