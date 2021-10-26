COVID-19 claims four patients, infects 223 others

As many as four more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,555 and 223 new cases emerged when 11,478 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as four more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,555 and 223 new cases emerged when 11,478 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that four patient of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll pervious day 7,555 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11,478 samples were tested which detected 223 cases that constituted 1.9 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,342,904 tests have been conducted against which 467,426 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 447,981 patients have recovered, including 233 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 11,890 patients were under treatment, of them 11,638 were in home isolation, 27 at isolation centers and 225 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 224 patients was stated to be critical, including 14 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 223 new cases, 48 have been detected from Karachi, including 29 from East, seven South, Malir and Korangi four each, Korangi and West two each. Jamshoro 26, Badin 20, NausheroFeroze 18, Hyderabad 17, Sanghar 16, Mirpurkhas 15, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Tharparkar 10, Qamber eight, Tando Allahyar seven, Umerkot six, Sukkur five, Ghotki and Shikarpur four each and Jacobabad three.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.